Three Area Non-Profits Benefit From Xcel Energy’s Days of Service

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Three area non-profits received some help during Xcel Energy's 14th Annual Day of Service on Friday. St. Cloud's CentraCare Health Foundation's Gorecki Guest House saw volunteers help with pruning bushes and seasonal flowers, and, washing windows.

The Paramount Center for the Arts had people assist with making buttons to give away at Pride in the Park on September 22nd. Volunteers also helped plant trees at the Monticello Community Center.

Xcel Energy's Days of Service was created as a tribute to the victims, survivors, and first responders of Nine-Eleven. Last year it had nearly 2,500 people contribute 7,200 hours of volunteer work for over 100 non-profits.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

