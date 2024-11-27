The Weekender Is Stuffed Full Of Post Thanksgiving Fun

attachment-The-Weekender_yellow111 loading...

Thursday as you are sitting around the table enjoying your big meal and planning your shopping, whether it be Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, or Secondhand Sunday take a few moments to plan some downtime too.

The Weekender is once again here to give you some ideas on how to unwind. The leftover goodies will keep until Monday but if you have to post Turkey Day indulge have that leftover pie on Sunday as part of National Pie Day, remember more people will come if you have punch and pie.

Saturday is also National Mousse Day if that is more your speed.

The weather is turning cold so The Weekender has included a mix of outdoor and indoor activities for your consideration even one you can do from the comfort of your car. And now that we are through Thanksgiving feel free to break out those Christmas Decorations and start listening to your holiday tunes.

The Weekender likes to go off the rails on holiday music with some Weird Al, the McKenzie Brothers' 12 Days of Christmas, and of course some Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer. Don't even ask about Christmas movies. If you would like your event included in The Weekender email us here.

