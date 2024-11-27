The Weekender Is Stuffed Full Of Post Thanksgiving Fun
Thursday as you are sitting around the table enjoying your big meal and planning your shopping, whether it be Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, or Secondhand Sunday take a few moments to plan some downtime too.
The Weekender is once again here to give you some ideas on how to unwind. The leftover goodies will keep until Monday but if you have to post Turkey Day indulge have that leftover pie on Sunday as part of National Pie Day, remember more people will come if you have punch and pie.
Saturday is also National Mousse Day if that is more your speed.
The weather is turning cold so The Weekender has included a mix of outdoor and indoor activities for your consideration even one you can do from the comfort of your car. And now that we are through Thanksgiving feel free to break out those Christmas Decorations and start listening to your holiday tunes.
The Weekender likes to go off the rails on holiday music with some Weird Al, the McKenzie Brothers' 12 Days of Christmas, and of course some Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer. Don't even ask about Christmas movies. If you would like your event included in The Weekender email us here.
- 1
Santa Day at the ZooFreeport
Get the kids geared up for Christmas now that Thanksgiving is over. Head up I-94 to the Hemker Park & Zoo in Freeport for Santa Day. Kids can visit Santa and his (live) reindeer while parents hit the gift shop for some presents. They will have member passes available to purchase, sponsor an animal box, and other one-of-a-kind gifts. Plus, free cider and a cookie. The event is free (sort of) they are asking for a monetary donation to the Guardians of Conservation which is sponsoring the event.
Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- 2
Roller Skating and moreSt. Cloud
Relive your 70s and 80s days with your kids at the Skatin’ Place with Friday Unlimited. What better way to work off some of that Thanksgiving meal than with unlimited skating, laser tag, and pizza (ok maybe not the pizza so much) all for just $18.11 (plus tax). The laser tag and buffet will end at 9:00 p.m. for Blackout skating with a darkened skate floor. You can bring a glowstick from home to be seen, or purchase it there (no cell phones please). DJ VanGo is on hand spinning great tunes and taking requests too. Don’t forget the arcade with over 50 classic games like Ski-Ball, Pac-Man, Connect 4, and more.
Admission W/ Skate Rental $22.29 (Children under 12 must have an adult present)
Non-Skating Adult $8.99
Bounce House Admission Add-On $2.99 (Must be ten years or younger.)
Friday: 6:00 – 9:30 p.m.
- 3
A Very Divas ChristmasSt. Cloud
Get into the full Christmas spirit with a Very Divas Christmas at Pioneer Place on 5th. The trio will dazzle you with their tribute to Christmas classics that have entertained people for generations and include some modern pop versions as well. The Divas are Lisa Marie Peters, Lisa Pallen, and Daisy Flores Lichty. Tickets are $32 - $40.
Sunday: 7:30 p.m.
- 4
Joyful JamboreePaynesville
More holiday excitement can be had in Paynesville for at the annual Joyful Jamboree. There is a holiday parade starting at 5:00 p.m. that runs from the historic St. Louis Catholic Church to Gazebo Park. Then there will be live music, crafts, and treats, and a tree-lighting ceremony at 6:00 p.m. The event is free to attend.
Saturday: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
- 5
Magic of LightsEagan
If you don’t mind the holiday travel take a trip down to Eagan for the Magic of Lights at Viking Lakes. The event is a drive-through showcase of holiday magic featuring over 2 million lights with themes like Winter Wonderland, 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland, and more. There is a 200-foot-long Enchanting Tunnel, a 32-foot tall animated waving Barbie, and a BigFoot Monster truck. Tickets are priced per vehicle.
Friday: 5:30 – 10:00 p.m.
Saturday: 5:30 – 10:00 p.m.