The Weekender Blows A Big Bubble For Fun In St. Cloud

As the saying goes, are you ready for some football? Everyone knows Sunday is the Super Bowl and you can double dip by having some pork rinds and pizza as it is National Pork Rind Day and Pizza Day too. What a surprise right?

And of course, the big question is, will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift if the Chiefs win the big game?

The Weekender didn't see the Doublemint Twins but Friday is National Bubble Gum Day so we are blowing a big bubble full of activities for you to do. In addition to Kites on Ice, a string quartet, and some Valentine's crafts there is the Chocolate Crawl in Cold Spring to sample some delicious treats, the Sportsmen's Show at the River's Edge Convention Center, and the Zoo Gone Wild! fundraiser in Little Falls.

Plus there is the Made In MN class at ARTess Experience Studio in Cold Spring where you can make your own fun painted mdf board in the shape of our great state. It is $40 to attend. As another perk, ARTess Experience Studio is a stop on the Chocolate Crawl.

There is always so much to do around the St. Cloud area every weekend both for kids and adults alike. Check out The Weekender's ideas below and if you have an event you would like included in The Weekender email us here.

