The Weekender Blows A Big Bubble For Fun In St. Cloud
As the saying goes, are you ready for some football? Everyone knows Sunday is the Super Bowl and you can double dip by having some pork rinds and pizza as it is National Pork Rind Day and Pizza Day too. What a surprise right?
And of course, the big question is, will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift if the Chiefs win the big game?
The Weekender didn't see the Doublemint Twins but Friday is National Bubble Gum Day so we are blowing a big bubble full of activities for you to do. In addition to Kites on Ice, a string quartet, and some Valentine's crafts there is the Chocolate Crawl in Cold Spring to sample some delicious treats, the Sportsmen's Show at the River's Edge Convention Center, and the Zoo Gone Wild! fundraiser in Little Falls.
Plus there is the Made In MN class at ARTess Experience Studio in Cold Spring where you can make your own fun painted mdf board in the shape of our great state. It is $40 to attend. As another perk, ARTess Experience Studio is a stop on the Chocolate Crawl.
There is always so much to do around the St. Cloud area every weekend both for kids and adults alike. Check out The Weekender's ideas below and if you have an event you would like included in The Weekender email us here.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph
- 1
Midtown MarketSt. Cloud
If you can’t wait for the summer outdoor arts and crafts festivals to start then the Midtown Market this Saturday is for you. All sorts of art and craft vendors will display their goods including collectibles like comic books, games, and more.
Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- 2
Valentine's WorkshopSt. Cloud
If you are looking to for a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day card and some goodies look no further than the Valentine’s Workshop at Studio Beans (710 St. Germain Street W). The event will let you create/decorate as many cards as you wish, plus you get 4 cupcakes to decorate and bring home. There will be refreshments, a glass of champagne for those 21 and over, photo ops, and a goodie bag. All the crafting supplies for the Valentine’s cards are supplied. It is $25 to attend and the event is limited to 30 guests so they ask you to RSVP beforehand.
Saturday: 5:00 p.m. – (No scheduled end time)
- 3
Mill String Quartet ConcertSt. Cloud
Take in some culture with a free concert on Saturday. The Mill String Quartet is an internationally prize-winning chamber ensemble based out of the Twin Cities. The quartet is dedicated to putting on transformative shows that promote underrepresented composers and celebrate the classical music genre. The group is comprised of composers Shelly Washington, Caroline Shaw, Tomeka Reid, and Jessie Montgomery. The FREE concert is being held at the St. Cloud Library.
Saturday: 2:00 p.m.
- 4
Soda Pop-A-Plant BarSauk Rapids
Learn to give your pop cans new life at this creative event at the Copper Pony. Turn your pop can into a fun planter for your baby plants at home. You will get a beverage can and baby plant along with dirt and supplies to create your one-of-a-kind planter with the option to buy additional tickets to create more. They are also serving up Dirty Sodas all day with four varieties to choose from: Plant Parent Dirty Soda, Dirty MinneSoda Pop, Hoya Doin’ Dirty Soda, and Aloe There Dirty Soda. Tickets are $10 and supplies/spots are limited.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- 5
Kites on IceBuffalo
Flying your kite is not just for summer anymore with Kites on Ice in Buffalo and what better day to do it then on National Kite Flying Day? This fun outdoor event will have free kites for the kids (while supplies last), free dog sled rides, kids’ ice fishing, paint in the snow, food trucks, and for adults there is a corn hole tournament and beer garden. The event is free to attend.
Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.