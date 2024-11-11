Tanner’s Team Foundation Hosting Event at Iron Street
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can kick off the holiday season with an event next week on St. Cloud's East End.
"Friends, Giving: A Celebration of Gratitude" is an event being organized by Tanner's Team Foundation at Iron Street Distillery and Harvester Square.
The fundraiser is next Thursday, November 21st includes a happy hour from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with free live music, and a signature drink with a portion of the sales going to Tanners Team Foundation.
There is also Sip and Shop from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with local vendors. This is open to the public with no ticket required.
At 5:30 p.m. the ticketed portion of the night will begin. The night will include a catered dinner at 6:15 p.m. and live music with Janelle Kendall's band Perfect Storm.
Other events include Putt for a Purpose, raffle tickets, Pick Your Pour wine and spirits pull, a photo booth, and more.
Townsquare Media's Jim Maurice and Laura Bradshaw will be the emcees for the night.
Tickets are $30 each and you can buy them in advance online. Right now, the first 10 people to buy tickets can use the promo code WJON and save $10 each.
Tanner's Team Foundation is a nonprofit based in Sauk Rapids that helps families who have a child diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. They help pay for expenses like mortgage payments, rent payments, and car payments while their child is undergoing treatment.
