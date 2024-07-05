Sheriff: 2 Pounds of Suspected Methamphetamine Found in Vehicle

PINE RIVER (WJON News) -- Sheriff's deputies discovered a large amount of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

The Cass County Sheriff says on Wednesday investigators conducted a traffic stop on Highway 371 in rural Pine River.

A police dog was used to search the vehicle. They say about two pounds of suspected methamphetamine was found inside the vehicle.

Arrested were the driver 58-year-old Cherry Osborne of Longville and a passenger 73-year-old Robert Johnson of Longville.

The investigation indicates that the suspected drugs were going to be sold and distributed in Cass County and on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation.

