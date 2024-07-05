Sheriff: 2 Pounds of Suspected Methamphetamine Found in Vehicle
PINE RIVER (WJON News) -- Sheriff's deputies discovered a large amount of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
The Cass County Sheriff says on Wednesday investigators conducted a traffic stop on Highway 371 in rural Pine River.
A police dog was used to search the vehicle. They say about two pounds of suspected methamphetamine was found inside the vehicle.
Arrested were the driver 58-year-old Cherry Osborne of Longville and a passenger 73-year-old Robert Johnson of Longville.
Get our free mobile app
The investigation indicates that the suspected drugs were going to be sold and distributed in Cass County and on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Highway 10, 23 update: New Bridge Beams to Be Set this Week
- World Food Tour: Manea's Meats in Sauk Rapids
- Marcus Theatres Announces Everyday Matinee for Kids, Seniors
- SCSU Offering Summer Cannabis Classes
- Registration Open for Tour of Saints Bike Ride
LOOK: Highest-Rated Museums in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated museums in Minnesota, according to Tripadvisor.
Gallery Credit: Stacker