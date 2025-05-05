MEEKER COUNTY (WJON News) -- A man is in custody after a high-speed chase on Friday night. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was going south on Highway 4 near County Road 2 in Meeker County around 10:52 p.m. when they saw a vehicle speeding and attempted to make a traffic stop.

The suspect sped up and began to flee after the deputy had turned around and turned on their emergency lights. Authorities say the man led the deputy west into Kandiyohi County, and the vehicle reached speeds over 100 miles per hour (mph). The deputy was able to initiate a successful Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver, and the suspect's vehicle spun out and went into the ditch near Kandihoyhi County Road 8 and 67th Ave SE.

19-year-old Maxwell Robnik of Spicer was taken into custody and arrested for Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle. Robnik's driving privileges were limited and did not allow him to drive at the time of the pursuit. The Sheriff's Office says they later learned Robnik had been involved in another pursuit earlier on Friday in Yellow Medicine County. Robnik is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending his first court appearance.

