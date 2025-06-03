Suspect Dies In Officer Involved Shooting In Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- A suspect died in an officer-involved shooting in Paynesville.

Police Chief Paul Wegner says the incident started at about 9:00 p.m. Monday when they received a report of a domestic dispute involving a man and a woman on the 600 block of Stearns Avenue.

Officers were told the man was armed with a gun.

Deputies with the Stearns County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Cold Spring and Paynesville Police Departments responded.

They were able to get the woman out of the home safely.  She had minor injuries to her head and neck.

The man was locked in the basement when officers entered the home.  As they were trying to take the man into custody, shots were fired.

Officers and medical personnel on the scene immediately began giving the man medical attention, however, he died at the scene.

Officers did find a gun.

Body-worn cameras were used during the incident.  The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

