Strong Thunderstorms Possible In Minnesota on Friday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another messy Spring system will arrive late Friday through Saturday.

Western Minnesota looks to see the greatest impacts from a wintry mix and gusty winds as high as 45mph.

Widespread rain is expected in eastern Minnesota to western Wisconsin, with storms favoring southeast Minnesota.

Showers and thunderstorms develop Friday afternoon with some storms becoming severe. The primary risk with these storms would be damaging winds while an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The high temperature in St. Cloud on Friday is expected to be around 70 degrees.

Precipitation amounts for this Friday into Saturday remain generally 0.25 to 1 inches of liquid equivalent falling over the Northland.

Light snowfall is possible from Saturday afternoon into Sunday. The high temperature in St.Cloud on Saturday is expected to be around 47 degrees, but the temp falls to around 16 overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

