Strong Storms Still Possible in Minnesota on Thursday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A weather system will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening.
The National Weather Service says a few storms may be strong to severe.
The Level 1 (Marginal) and Level 2 (Slight) Risk areas remain in place across southern Minnesota.
Two rounds of thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening.
Large hail is the primary threat (with the greatest potential along I-90), however, all hazards are possible.
Cooler Friday, followed by a sunny and dry Saturday.
