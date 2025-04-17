Strong Storms Still Possible in Minnesota on Thursday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A weather system will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service says a few storms may be strong to severe.

The Level 1 (Marginal) and Level 2 (Slight) Risk areas remain in place across southern Minnesota.

Two rounds of thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

Large hail is the primary threat (with the greatest potential along I-90), however, all hazards are possible.

Cooler Friday, followed by a sunny and dry Saturday.

