Strong Storms Possible on Thursday in Minnesota

Photo by Dave Hoefler on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Showers likely throughout Thursday with scattered storms possible, with the best chance for strong to severe storms in southern Minnesota.

National Weather Service
The National Weather Service says there is a slight risk of severe weather (level 2 of 5), with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and locally heavy rainfall expected to be the primary hazards.

St. Cloud has had 5.62 inches of rain in August.  That's 2.15 inches above normal.

For the summer months of June, July and August St. Cloud has had 15.93 inches of rain.  That's 5.11 inches above normal.

For the year so far, St. Cloud has had 28.52 inches of precipitation.  That's 8.43 inches above normal.

Clouds decrease Friday with cool and dry weather through Labor Day.

