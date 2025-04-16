UNDATED (WJON News) -- Two chances for thunderstorms are expected on Thursday, mainly in the southern part of the state.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The first will be early in the morning when isolated storms could produce hail to the size of quarters.

The second chance will be late afternoon into the evening when a few storms could produce half-dollar-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

Get our free mobile app

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

There is a low - about 15% - chance for some of these storms to become strong to severe. If severe storms occur, they will mainly bring a risk of large hail.

So far this year, St. Cloud has had 4.30 inches of precipitation, which is about average. We've also had 1.22 inches of April showers, which is also pretty close to average.

READ RELATED ARTICLES