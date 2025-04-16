Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota on Thursday

Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota on Thursday

Photo by Dave on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Two chances for thunderstorms are expected on Thursday, mainly in the southern part of the state.

National Weather Service
The first will be early in the morning when isolated storms could produce hail to the size of quarters.

The second chance will be late afternoon into the evening when a few storms could produce half-dollar-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

National Weather Service
There is a low - about 15% - chance for some of these storms to become strong to severe. If severe storms occur, they will mainly bring a risk of large hail.

So far this year, St. Cloud has had 4.30 inches of precipitation, which is about average. We've also had 1.22 inches of April showers, which is also pretty close to average.

