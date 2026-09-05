MELROSE (WJON News) -- Only one person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 on Friday afternoon. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near Melrose.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan being driven by 57-year-old Kristen Setterberg Swanson of Roseville, a car being driven by 69-year-old Thomas Fox of Rochester, and an SUV being driven by 42-year-old Ashley Hauff of Apple Valley were all going west on the interstate when they crashed.

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Setterburg Swanson was taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in the crash.

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