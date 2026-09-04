Detroit Lakes offer a unique option for families this Labor Day weekend. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to discuss the Thomas Dambo Trolls.

The Artist

Danish artist Thomas Dambo worked with more than 300 volunteers to build the trolls that debuted in the summer of 2024. Dambo used recyclable wood and other reusable materials to sculpt the trolls.

Photo courtesy of Paul Vincent and Explore Minnesota Photo courtesy of Paul Vincent and Explore Minnesota

How to Find the Trolls

Detroit Lakes has 6 trolls and 3 portals located throughout the area and beyond. Juliot says the exact location of the trolls are revealed by clues from Alexa's Elixir spell book or by visiting the Detroit Lake troll website.

Take Your Time

Juliot recommends spending more than a day exploring the trolls as they may require a short hike to find them. Dambo encourages people who find the trolls to share photos of them on social media. The journey to find the trolls should start in City Park, which is just beyond downtown Detroit Lakes. Juliot says you should read the spell book to gain clues and uncover riddles. Locating the trolls can be a family adventure. Juliot says there is some walking required but most individuals should be able make it to most of the troll locations.

Other Reasons to Explore Detroit Lakes

Besides exploring the trolls, Detroit Lakes offers numerous lakes, hiking trails, a bustling main street, mountain biking trails, golf, restaurants and hotels.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot, click below.