Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota on Thursday

Photo by Dave on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A front moving through the Upper Midwest will help to initiate shower and thunderstorm development on Thursday afternoon west of the Mississippi River.

National Weather Service
A few of these storms could be severe with the main impacts being large hail and damaging winds.

There is some uncertainty in the timing and placement of the initial onset of thunderstorms, however, once these storms initiate, they will move eastward and weaken through the evening and overnight.

