Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota on Thursday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A front moving through the Upper Midwest will help to initiate shower and thunderstorm development on Thursday afternoon west of the Mississippi River.
A few of these storms could be severe with the main impacts being large hail and damaging winds.
Get our free mobile app
There is some uncertainty in the timing and placement of the initial onset of thunderstorms, however, once these storms initiate, they will move eastward and weaken through the evening and overnight.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Final Stages of Highway 10, 23 Project Taking Shape
- SCSU Volleyball Team Knocks Off #1 Team in the Nation
- St. Cloud Referendum on Ballot for New Fire Station 6
- Leaders Announced for New Medical School Campus
- Trump Rally in St. Cloud Has Big Price Tag
LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today
Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed.
Gallery Credit: Stacker