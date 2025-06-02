Strong Storms Possible In Minnesota Monday Night

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Showers and thunderstorms are possible across western Minnesota early Monday afternoon, then moving east through the evening.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The National Weather Service says the primary hazards include damaging winds and large hail.

Smoke Persists

Due to Canadian wildfires, air quality across all of central-southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin will be degraded to the Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups (AQI Orange) level through Monday.

Thus, Air Quality Alerts have been issued by both MPCA and WIDNR.

A cold front will drag smoke from large wildfires in Manitoba and Saskatchewan southward across the Upper Midwest.

Get our free mobile app

Sensitive groups, such as those with lung disease, heart disease, children and older adults may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

READ RELATED ARTICLES