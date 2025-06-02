Strong Storms Possible In Minnesota Monday Night

Strong Storms Possible In Minnesota Monday Night

Image Credit: felix mittermeier via unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Showers and thunderstorms are possible across western Minnesota early Monday afternoon, then moving east through the evening.

National Weather Service
loading...

The National Weather Service says the primary hazards include damaging winds and large hail.

Smoke Persists

Due to Canadian wildfires, air quality across all of central-southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin will be degraded to the Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups (AQI Orange) level through Monday.

Thus, Air Quality Alerts have been issued by both MPCA and WIDNR.

A cold front will drag smoke from large wildfires in Manitoba and Saskatchewan southward across the Upper Midwest.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Sensitive groups, such as those with lung disease, heart disease, children and older adults may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Can you tell the difference between these common pets?

Can you tell the difference between a hamster and a guinea pig? How about a betta and a guppy? Test your pet ID skills in our cute quiz. 

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON