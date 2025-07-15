Heavy Rain On The Way With Storms Rolling Through The Area

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Twin Cities metro from noon to 8:00 p.m.

The National Weather Service says heat index values up to 100 degrees are expected Tuesday afternoon.

A few severe storms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening between 3:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the primary hazards

The severe threat (Level 2/5) is highest across central Minnesota.

Multiple rounds of slow-moving thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, with most areas seeing 1-2” of rain, but localized pockets of 3-4”+ are possible

These 3-4”+ amounts are the best chances across east-central Minnesota.

The longer duration of rain should limit the flash flooding threat, but minor street flooding and ponding of water are still possible.

St. Cloud has had 1.45 inches of rain so far in July, which is a quarter inch below normal.

