Step Back In Time With Caboose Tours In Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- It’s a chance to step back in time this fall in Waite Park. The St. Cloud Area Rail Legacy (STARail) Museum is hosting tours of its caboose. The caboose was originally built in Waite Park in 1943 and has been restored by volunteers over the last decade.
Volunteer Barry Schreiber says the tours are a great way to see how trains used to run years ago:
“The STARail Caboose Tour is an opportunity to get an inside view of what railroading was like and we have some wonderful photos of what the caboose looked like while it was being built.”
Schreiber says all the box cars of the museum’s train were built at the Great Northern Rail Car Shop and in 1926, 96% of Waite Park households had someone working there. He says the tour is both educational, fun for the whole family, and the caboose can be used for special occasions too:
“We have also made possibilities for having a kid’s birthday party in the caboose which would make an absolutely unforgettable birthday for our children who are rail fans.”
Schreiber says with their parent’s permission kids can climb up onto the roof, and blow the backup whistle as part of the party or tour. The tour takes about 15- 20 minutes and runs from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. on August 18th, September 1st, 15th and 29th. There is no cost for the tour or reservation needed but donations are accepted.
