UNDATED (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing St. Augusta woman. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about a missing person from family members on May 1st.

Authorities say their investigation determined that 48-year-old Rebecca Philippi of St. Augusta had left the location where she was staying at and her family was not able to find her. The family also expressed concern for Philippi's welfare because she did not have her medication with her. Stearns County deputies, along with deputies from the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, and officers from the St. Cloud, St. Joseph, and Sartell Police Departments searched several locations and were unable to find Philippi.

Philippi is about 5'4" tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. She would be driving a white Chevy Impala with Minnesota license plate HBL-599 and was last seen in the Willmar area. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

