Injuries in Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 23 in Stearns County
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash on Highway 23 in Stearns County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:20 a.m. Thursday in St. Joseph Township. Both vehicles were heading north on the highway when one vehicle rear-ended the other.
The driver of the first vehicle, 59-year-old Mark Fuchs of St. Cloud, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the first vehicle was 87-year-old Howard Fuchs of St. Cloud.
The driver of the second vehicle, 21-year-old Paula Ruiz of Waite Park, was not hurt.
