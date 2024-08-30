Stearns Co. Accepting Applications for Opioid Settlement Grants

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County is accepting applications from businesses and organizations in its first distribution of funding from the opioid lawsuit settlements.

Funding will be awarded for initiatives improving the lives of Stearns County residents through prevention, harm reduction, and recovery work for those impacted by opioid use.

Grants will be awarded in 2024 for work to be done in 2025. The deadline to apply is September 24th.

Stearns County will receive about $9 million in settlement funds over the next 18 years from the nationwide opioid litigation settlements with pharmaceutical distributors. An advisory committee has been created to oversee the distribution of the funds.

While the numbers are slowly declining, in 2024 Minnesota still sees about 80 to 90 opioid overdose deaths each month.

