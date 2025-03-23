State Boys BB State Tournament Results Saturday, March 22nd
BOYS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT:
Albany 70, Waseca 63 - Class 2A Championship
Albany completes their undefeated season by winning the Class 2A title. The Huskies were led by Zeke Austin with 27 points and Sam Hondl with 23 points.
Caledonia 79, Breck 98 - Class 2A 3rd Place.
Henning 73, Heritage Christian 69 - Class A Consolation Final
Nevis 62, Red Lake County 67 - Class A 3rd Place
Dawson-Boyd 81, Cherry 74 - Class A Championship
Orono 87, Totino-Grace 85 - Class 3A 3rd Place
Alexandria 73, Mankato East 64 - Class 3A State Championship
Chase Thompson was Alexandria's top scorer with 28 points, and Talan Witt had 16 points.
Maple Grove 65, Shakopee 60 - Class 4A 3rd Place
Cretin-Derham Hall 55, Wayzata 80 - Class 4A Championship
