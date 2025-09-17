72-year-old In Hospital After Morning Collision

Jesse Grabow, Minnesota State Patrol

SAINT JOSEPH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash near St. Joseph on Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a car being driven by 72-year-old John Citrowske of Alexandria, and a minivan being driven by 29-year-old Kayla Severson of Cold Spring were both going north on Highway 23 at about 9:00 a.m. when they crashed. Citrowske was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Severson was not hurt in the crash.

