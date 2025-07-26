ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Five teenagers were hurt and seven people overall in a crash near St. Joseph on late Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 5:15 p.m., an SUV being driven by a 16-year-old boy was going west on Highway 23 in the left lane attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of the highway to access the Interstate 94 east onramp.

Get our free mobile app

Meanwhile, a Jeep being driven by 46-year-old Tanya Bertelson of St. Cloud was going east on Highway 23 approaching I-94 when the two vehicles crashed. The 16-year-old driver of the Jeep was not hurt, but five teenage passengers in the vehicle, all from the Twin Cities area, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Bertelson and a passenger in her car, 20-year-old Madisson Jacobs of St. Cloud, were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century Stacker took a look at the names losing popularity in the 21st century, using data from the Social Security Administration Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today. Gallery Credit: Angela Brown