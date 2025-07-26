St. Joseph Accident Sends Seven People To The Hospital
ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Five teenagers were hurt and seven people overall in a crash near St. Joseph on late Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 5:15 p.m., an SUV being driven by a 16-year-old boy was going west on Highway 23 in the left lane attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of the highway to access the Interstate 94 east onramp.
Meanwhile, a Jeep being driven by 46-year-old Tanya Bertelson of St. Cloud was going east on Highway 23 approaching I-94 when the two vehicles crashed. The 16-year-old driver of the Jeep was not hurt, but five teenage passengers in the vehicle, all from the Twin Cities area, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Bertelson and a passenger in her car, 20-year-old Madisson Jacobs of St. Cloud, were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
