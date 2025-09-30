Local School Takes Precaution During Medical Emergency Nearby
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A local school went into lockdown on Tuesday as a precautionary measure. The St. Joseph Police Department says they were called to St. Joseph Catholic Church on Minnesota Street to assist a 37-year-old male experiencing a medical emergency. As a precaution, the St. Joseph Catholic School placed itself into lockdown while officers assessed the situation. Officers secured the scene, and the man was able to leave with a family member. Once the man left, officers told the school they could end the lockdown. The St. Joseph Police say there was no threat to students or the school during the incident.
