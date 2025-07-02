St. Joseph Intersection to Close for Roundabout Construction

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A road construction project starting in St. Joseph on Tuesday will force through traffic to detour around the work zone.

Stearns County and the city of St. Joseph are partnering to build a roundabout at the intersection of County Road 2 and Minnesota Street just north of the I-94 interchange.

Businesses can be accessed via the first County Road 75 exit along I-94 for eastbound traffic and by following the posted detour for westbound traffic.

The intersection will be closed until the roundabout is completed at the end of August.

