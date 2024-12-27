New St. Joseph Mayor Ready to Lead Growing Community

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- St. Joseph's new mayor will be sworn into office on January 6th and he tells WJON News he'll be ready to help businesses and residents with whatever they need.

Adam Scepaniak is replacing former mayor Rick Schultz who decided not to run for reelection.

Scepaniak says one of the things the city continues to focus on is building a community center...

This started in the 90s and it's pushing 30 years. But we have a campaign group that's working to get all of the fundraising across the finish line. We're looking at in excess of $10,000,000 for funding for that as well as some aid from the state. And we need to really get across the finish line so we don't lose that state aid.

Scepaniak says the total price tag of a community center will be around $24,000,000.

Some other issues Scepaniak wants to work on include increasing the size of the industrial park, develop more housing on the south and west end of town and create a municipal cannabis dispensary.

