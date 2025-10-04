ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Police are warning people about a groping incident on a local multi-use trail on Thursday. The St. Joseph Police Department says at about 4:00 p.m., a white male exposed himself and groped a passing female on the Lake Wobegon Trail. The man is described as being 30-40 years old with brown hair, a brown beard, glasses, average height, weight, and build. The suspect was described as wearing athletic clothing. The St. Joseph Police ask anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact them, and say if anyone experiences anything similar, they should call 911 immediately.

