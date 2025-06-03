WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park took another step to connecting the city to the Lake Wobegon Regional Trail system. Monday night, the city council voted unanimously to approve the purchase of easements from four properties along 15th Avenue.

Two properties are commercial, with one owned by Marcus Theater and the other being undeveloped. The other two properties are neighboring residential parcels. The total cost to buy the roughly 10 feet of land from each property owner is just over $9,800.

Once completed, the new trail will connect to the River's Edge Park trail, which connects to the Lake Wobegon trail. Phase 1 construction along 15th Avenue is scheduled to start this fall. Phase 2, pending funding, will connect to the multi-use trail along County Road 75.

