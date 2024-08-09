St. Cloud APO Seeks Input For New Multi-Use Trail

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization (APO) is looking for input from cyclists and walkers for a new multi-use trail.

The City of Waite Park will be building a new bike/walking trail near Rivers Edge Park as an extension for the Lake Wobegon Trail and APO is asking residents for their input because it is for a federally funded Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). The shared-use path will run along 15th Avenue North from just shy of County Road 75 by Parkwood Cinema to just west of 10th Avenue North.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud Area Planning Organization St. Cloud Area Planning Organization loading...

The anticipated total construction cost of the project is just over $600,000 but Waite Park received over $480,000 in federal funding through the Transportation Alternative program. Residents have until August 16th to fill out the survey.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Take a Fall Walk Through Bob Cross Nature Preserve

Vikings Win Home Opener Against Seattle

[gallery gallerytitle="Quarterback Options for the Vikings in the 2022 NFL Draft"