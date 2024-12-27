City of St. Joseph Says Water Safe To Use, Working On Color Issue

ST. JOSEPH (WJON news) -- The water in the City of St. Joseph is safe. The city says residents may notice some discoloration in the water but it is safe to use and not a health hazard.

The city is advising residents to run cold water for several minutes until the water clears up should they notice any discoloration. It may take as much as 20 minutes for the water to clear.

The city says residents should refrain from doing laundry until their water is running clear. City Administrator David Murphy says it is a temporary issue and the water will clear up once the pipes are flushed out.

