St. Joe Hosts Winterwalk

ST. JOSEPH -- Winterwalk is coming to St. Joseph this weekend.

The annual event is a celebration of Christmas and features decorations, concerts, plays, food, and a Santa village.

Winterwalk started in 2008, during the recession. The town was looking for a reason to celebrate, so the Y2K Lions decided to put winterwalk otgether.

Ray Sjogren is one of the event's organizers. He says the whole town steps up to put Winterwalk together.

Nobody said no. Even if they couldn't donate 25 bucks, they would give an in-kind contribution, or put up signs or posters. Everybody every year has been positive.

Winterwalk has become a celebration of the town as well as Christmas.

We're really looking forward to this year. We think we've got a great lineup for people to come out and enjoy this little town, to celebrate all its acomplishments and voctories. It's such a great place to hang out, a great place to live, a great place to visit.

Events include a Santa Village, folk music concert, and a craft sale. They are all on Friday and Saturday.

