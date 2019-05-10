St. Joseph Police Respond to Gunshots Report, Find Nothing

ST. JOSEPH -- Several law enforcement agencies responded to a report of gunshots being fired in St. Joseph Thursday night, however, they haven't found anything yet.

At about 9:30 p.m. officers were called to the area near the Holiday gas station when an employee at the convenience store reported they received a call second hand that they had just heard multiple shots and saw several people with handguns exchange shots. The incident allegedly happened in the area near the water tower at College Avenue and Date Street or Elm Street.

Officers checked the area but were unable to find anything that corroborated the report.

The St. Joseph police department is asking anyone that saw or heard anything suspicious around that time to call their office at 320-363-8250.

St. Joseph police were assisted by the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, Waite Park police department, Avon police department, and a police dog from the Cold Spring police department.