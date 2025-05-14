TSM STC TSM STC loading...

Once again, there is a ton going on in and about the St. Cloud area for you to choose from for your weekend fun. WJON has already told you about some like the Pantown Polka Party, or St. Cloud's Restaurant Week. For your new movies there is the latest installment of Final Destination: Bloodlines, Hurry Up Tomorrow, and Things Like This. The Weekender has picked out our top five things to do. Check them out below, and if you know of an event or have one you would like included in The Weekender email us here.

See some amazing scenery, get a tour, some exercise, and of course, a glass of wine. Head on over to Millner Heritage Vineyard and Winery in Kimball for their Wine Run. There is a 5K run plus a tour of the vineyard and winery, where you can check out how all the beverages are made using both modern-day and traditional methods. The cost is $48.99 for people over 21 years old and includes a glass of wine, or $28.49 for those under 21 with no wine included. Registration also includes a t-shirt, a shatterproof, collapsible, and portable wine glass, and a finisher medal. Race results will be timed by J3Timing.

Sunday: 8:30 a.m.

Take in the largest open art studio in the country this weekend at the Northeast Minneapolis Art-A-Whirl. The Art-A-Whirl is celebrating its 30th year and is a neighborhood-wide art exhibit spanning galleries, buildings, and businesses. The show will feature over 1,400 artists at over 100 sites with demos, performances, activities, music, and food. Be sure to download the free Passport App to earn points towards prizes. FREE to attend, but there may be a cost for parking depending on where you choose to park.

Friday: 5:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday: 12:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.

It will be a fun night of festivities for the whole family and some exercise too, Friday night at the Homegrown Festival. There will be a large artisan fair and craft show, a FREE concert by Simple Motions, plus a 5K, 2-mile, and kids run. Not to mention food vendors, and family activities. All along the Mississippi River at Wilson Park. The festival is free to attend, but is does cost $5 to take part in any of the runs. Use the link in the Weekender to take you to the registration page.

Friday: 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Take the kids out on Saturday for an outdoor adventure at Quarry Park in Waite Park. Kids to Parks Day is part of a national celebration for outdoor play. The event will have all kinds of activities for kids like learning about aquatic insects, the rock climbing wall, and they can build their own pinecone birdfeeder to take home. Oh, and not to mention the live Peregrine Falcon show at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The event and activities are free to attend, and parking will be free for all visitors.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

See dogs perform spectacular stunts at Crossroads Center on Friday and Saturday. As seen on America’s Got Talent, Puppy Pals Live features Rescue dogs performing all kinds of breathtaking tricks. The family event is full of humor, too, as the dogs show you who is really in charge. The show is FREE to attend.

Friday: 4:00 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: 1:00 p.m. & 2:30 p.m.

