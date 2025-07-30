Fairs, Fun, and Pies Welcome In the First Weekender In August
Wow, it is the first weekend of August already, and it looks to be a great weekend to get out and enjoy some exciting activities. Of course, the Benton County Fair is in full swing through Sunday with food, carnival rides, animals, and the usual fair works. Plus, Rainbow Kitten Surprise invades the Ledge Amphitheater to wrap up the weekend with some great music. Check out The Weekender's top picks for things to do below. If you know of an event or are hosting one you would like included in the weekender, email us here.
Wheels & Deals - Paynesville
Head down Highway 23 on Saturday to Paynesville for a fun event for the whole family. Paynesville’s Wheels and Deals is will have a variety of attractions. There is a classic car show, craft and gift vendors, a flea market, kids' activities, music and entertainment, and food vendors. The show is FREE to attend and will be held rain or shine at the Paynesville Area Community Center.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Summer Pawty - St. Cloud
You can find your next furry forever friend, or maybe your first, at this fun pet adoption event on Saturday at Crossroads Center. Join Green Acres Animal Rescue for their Summery Pawty. Of course, there will be pets to adopt, but they will also have a raffle, silent auction, and games. Green Acres Animal Rescue is based out of St. Augusta and their mission is to is to provide a safe and nurturing environment for abandoned, neglected, abused, elderly animals, and those affected by disasters and find them a home.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Heritage Day - Albany
The town festivals aren’t done yet, and Saturday will be a great day to head up to Albany and help them celebrate 135 years with Heritage Day. The Day is chock full of fun with a 1K and 5K Walk/Run, a beanbag/cornhole tournament, an evening parade, craft and vendor fair, fireworks show, live music, and more. There is so much to do, how will you fit all the fun activities in? Click on the link above to see the full list of activities and times.
Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
35th Annual Pie Day - Braham
The City of Braham has taken the phrase, more people will come if you have punch and pie to new heights with its annual Pie Day Festival. Of course, there will be pies galore to smell and taste, but the day is so much more. There will be crafters, a quilt display, a recycled pie tin art contest, and an antique bicycle and car show. Plus, a fashion show, performances, demonstrations, storytellers, and music. And what pie day would be complete without a pie-eating contest? Go for the fun, stay for the pie. Freedom Park is the main location, but check the schedule for the full list of activities and locales. FREE to attend, and make sure you go hungry.
Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Cat Video Fest - Minneapolis
If you are looking for something a little shorter but well worth the drive, head down to Minneapolis for one of the most unique video fests around. Cat Video Fest at the Main Cinema will show a compilation of the latest and greatest videos from a huge amount of submissions and sourced animation and music. The event also partners with nearby cat-focused charities by giving a portion of ticket proceeds to help local cats in need. Cost is $13 to attend.
Saturday: 12:00 p.m. or 4:30 p.m.
Sunday: 12:00 p.m. or 4:30 p.m.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Little Falls Schools Make Tough Call To Close Randall Elementary
- New Paynesville Liquor Store Promises More Space And Variety
- Superintendent Rivard Reflects On A Fantastic First Year
- Fireworks Light Up St. Cloud On A Humid Independence Day [PHOTOS]
- Big Changes On The Way For Little Falls Arts Fair
- Turnpike Troubadours Light Up The Ledge Amphitheater [GALLERY]
Justin Moore & Joe Nichols at The Ledge
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Staying Cool in Summer Heat
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Barenaked Ladies with Fastball and Guster at the Ledge Amphitheater
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt