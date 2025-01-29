St. Cloud State Takes First In Cyber Defense Competition
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another St. Cloud State University team has brought home some hardware. The SCSU Cyber Defense team took first place at the Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.
At the competition, each team assumes administrative and protective duties for a small company's existing commercial network. They start the competition with an identical set of hardware and software and is scored on their ability to detect and respond to outside threats, maintain the availability of existing services, and balance security needs against business needs.
St. Cloud State advances to the Regional CCDC on March 14th and 15th with the win.
