St. Cloud State Adds 3rd EDVANTAGE Partner School

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University has added a new partner to its transfer EDVANTAGE program. SCSU has added North Hennepin Community College as the third institution in the program.

The EDVANTAGE program is designed to help students who want to start their college career at a Minnesota State community college but are looking for an attainable path to a bachelor's degree. Students start their college experience by obtaining a Transfer Pathway associate degree or Associate of Arts degree and then spend two more years at SCSU to complete their bachelor's degree.

SCSU Interim President Larry Dietz says the school is pleased to partner with North Hennepin Community College and grow the partnership between the two schools. The other two partner schools in the EDVANTAGE program are Ridgewater College and St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

