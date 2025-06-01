Rox Keep Undefeated Streak Alive After Crushing Big Sticks

Rox Keep Undefeated Streak Alive After Crushing Big Sticks

PHOTO courtesy of Alex Jurkuta/St. Cloud Rox.

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (6-0) were rolling on Saturday as they remained undefeated and clobbered the Badland Big Sticks (3-3) 16-0 at home.  The Rox took an early 1-0 lead by plating a run in the second inning.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Then, in the 5th, the flood gates opened. Austin Haley knocked in 2 runs, followed by Ethan Gibson's two-run shot, and the Rox pushed 5 total across to take a 6-0 lead.  Haley knocked in 3 more runs in the 6th, and the Rox scored 5 total to make the score 11-0. And in the 7th, you guessed it, St. Cloud put up 5 runs for the third straight inning and had a 16-0 lead, and the final score.

Four pitchers combined on the shutout with Jake Burcham getting the win by tossing 6 innings, allowing just two hits with 4 walks and 6 Ks. The Rox head up to Bismarck to take on the Larks at 5:05 on Sunday.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them

 

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes

Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

Filed Under: northwoods league, Rox, st. cloud rox
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, Sports, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON