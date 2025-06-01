ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (6-0) were rolling on Saturday as they remained undefeated and clobbered the Badland Big Sticks (3-3) 16-0 at home. The Rox took an early 1-0 lead by plating a run in the second inning.

Then, in the 5th, the flood gates opened. Austin Haley knocked in 2 runs, followed by Ethan Gibson's two-run shot, and the Rox pushed 5 total across to take a 6-0 lead. Haley knocked in 3 more runs in the 6th, and the Rox scored 5 total to make the score 11-0. And in the 7th, you guessed it, St. Cloud put up 5 runs for the third straight inning and had a 16-0 lead, and the final score.

Four pitchers combined on the shutout with Jake Burcham getting the win by tossing 6 innings, allowing just two hits with 4 walks and 6 Ks. The Rox head up to Bismarck to take on the Larks at 5:05 on Sunday.

