New Hangar, Fire Truck At St. Cloud Regional Airport

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The ribbon was cut Thursday on a new 10-unit T-Hangar at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

Airport Authority Board Chair Brian Myers says there has been a waiting list for hangar space at the airport for several years.

This T-Hangar is a 10 unit T-Hangar. What its used for is general aviation. So people who own airplanes they have to have a place to put them. There's no capacity within 60 miles of St. Cloud. We had a waiting list of 40 and so this will help with that waiting list.

Myers says the new hangar is heated with internet connectivity.

About seven corporate jets and about 70-100 individuals store their planes at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

The new hangar is expected to be an economic boost for the region. A 2019 study said the airport already provided about $50 million to the local economy annually.

The event Thursday was also to showcase the airport's new fire truck, which is replacing a truck that is 20 years old.

Both projects were paid for with 90 percent of the money coming from the Federal Aviation Administration, five percent from MnDOT, and five percent from the Airport Authority.

Myers says they are working on several future projects including replacing 50-year-old technology, two new private hangars that will soon be built, expanding passenger air service and replacing the aging snow removal equipment.

The St. Cloud Regional Airport Authority Board has been in existence for about two years now. Myers says it's going well and they continue to work on maximizing the revenue capabilities of the airport which has 1,400 acres of land.

