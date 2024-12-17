St. Cloud Golf Event Raises Record Funds for Veterans

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Three St. Cloud area organizations are benefiting from a golf fundraiser held this past summer.

Tee It Up for the Troops has awarded grants to help military veterans better deal with the effects of war.

More than $32,000 was raised, an all-time record for the event which has been held the past 11 years at St. Cloud Country Club.

Co-chair Bob Corley says just over half the money raised, $16,000, is being divided evenly between the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans in St. Cloud, Eagle's Healing Nest in Sauk Center, and St. Cloud's Recovery Community Network.

The other half of the total is being shared with the national Tee It Up for the Troops organization based in Burnsville, whose efforts benefits veterans and their families in Minnesota and other states.

Plans are already underway for the 12th annual Tee It Up for the Troops, which will be held on August 25th at St. Cloud Country Club.

