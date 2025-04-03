St. Cloud Man Hurt in Crash in Mille Lacs County

PRINCETON (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt when his vehicle left the road and struck some trees.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 95 near Princeton in Mille Lacs County.

Fifty-eight-year-old Shukri Subane of St. Cloud was taken to Fairview Northland in Princeton with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say the road was snow and ice covered.

