St. Cloud Man Hurt in Crash in Mille Lacs County
PRINCETON (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt when his vehicle left the road and struck some trees.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 95 near Princeton in Mille Lacs County.
Fifty-eight-year-old Shukri Subane of St. Cloud was taken to Fairview Northland in Princeton with non-life-threatening injuries.
Get our free mobile app
Troopers say the road was snow and ice covered.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Tiny School of Art & Design Taking Art on The Road
- Stearns County Dairy Herd Tests Positive for H5N1
- Registration Open for SCTCC Summer Camps
- St. Cloud Offers Up Survey For Future Downtown Development
- Country Music Icon Randy Travis Coming To St. Cloud