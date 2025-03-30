St. Cloud Fire Department Responds to Natural Gas Leak
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a natural gas leak on Sunday morning.
The call came in at 6:00 a.m. at 1420 Minnesota Boulevard Southeast at St. Benedict's.
The source was determined to be a large gas service meter mounted on the exterior of the building, from which gas was found to be escaping.
St. Cloud Fire Department secured the leak while simultaneously implementing a shelter-in-place order for residents. One engine company advanced to the meter to locate and control the leak, while a second engine company provided fire suppression coverage.
Additional crews entered the building to monitor the atmosphere, ensuring the safety of all occupants.
Upon completion of the repairs, the building was turned back over to the St. Benedict's staff.
