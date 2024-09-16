St. Cloud Fire Department Offering Station Tours
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Fire Department is hosting a series of Fire Station Tours.
Tuesday you are invited to Fire Station 1 at 101 10th Avenue North. Also Tuesday you can visit the future site of Fire Station 6 at 33rd Street South and County Road 74, across the street from Stride Academy, at 5:00 p.m.
On October 1st there will be a tour at Fire Station 2, on October 8th at Fire Station 5, and on October 9th at Fire Station 3.
The tours will give you a chance to learn about what the Fire Department does, as well as get more information about the upcoming Fire Station Referendum this November.
