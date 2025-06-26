Meet The Newest Young Entrepreneurs Making Waves In St. Cloud
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Initiative Foundation has graduated 12 young St. Cloud area entrepreneurs in its Enterprise Academy.
Erica Cole is the owner of Brenda's Place, a business that offers residential and community-based health and wellness services for seniors and individuals with disabilities.
Aden Dekow launched Waamo Cafe in 2023, serving Somali tea, coffee, and light meals.
Corey Evans is the owner of Opulent Visions, a custom embroidery business he started in 2023.
Shernovia Hinds is training to become a nail technician.
Devin Hyde has been running Hyde and Barrel Studio since 2024 and is transitioning from an online-only shop for plant enthusiasts to a retail space in St. Cloud.
Latoria Martin owns Village Detail, a car detailing and cleaning business.
Glentrice Montgomery wants to launch a business focused on outreach and support to people formerly in prison.
Sheree Sheffield wants to launch a logistics business that offers shipping, warehouse, and other support services.
Students also graduating are: Amber Goodlet, Kristen Kimbrought, Briana Pearcy, and Tyrone Reynolds.
Since its founding in 2018, over 300 people have graduated from the Enterprise Academy program.
