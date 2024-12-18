St. Cloud Launches New Economic Development Website

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The city of St. Cloud has launched a new economic development website.

DevelopStCloud.com has been created to serve as a one-stop shop for businesses, site selectors, and developers looking for opportunities in St. Cloud.

Users will have access to the most current property listings, including over 200 acres of business park property and downtown mixed-use development sites.

EDA Director Cathy Mehelich says,

"Our goal was to create a streamlined platform that positions St. Cloud as the economic heart of Central Minnesota."

And she says,

"This website invites businesses to develop, expand, and thrive in a welcoming community with urban parks, a vibrant college-town atmosphere, and a strategic location along the Interstate 94 corridor."

The new platform provides a foundation to tell St. Cloud's story to potential investors and businesses.

Get our free mobile app

The city says it plans to enhance the site in the future with more photos and videos that capture the vibrancy and energy of the community.

READ RELATED ARTICLES