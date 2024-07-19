St. Cloud City Council to Discuss SCSU Programming Cuts

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- At least one St. Cloud City Council member wants to have a formal discussion on the St. Cloud State University programming and budget cuts.

Karen Larson has requested that the item be added to Monday night's agenda. She says even though the university is a separate entity from the city it directly impacts the city's economy overall.

SCSU has had and will have a huge impact on the economy and the culture of both the city and the region. So, what has arisen in the city council is several people asking about the impacts of the current cutbacks that have had to be made.

Larson describes Monday night's discussion as just the very early stages of the conversation.

She says she doesn't know for sure, but at some point, the council might extend an invitation to Interim President Larry Dietz to come speak to them.

Maybe some issues about how the current changes are impacting the community and how we all can and need to respond to that. But, also looking forward to his vision of where the university might be at the end of his interim presidency when a new president comes in two years.

Monday night's discussion is part of the New Business items on the agenda.

