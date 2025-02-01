St. Cloud Area College Sports Results, Friday, January 31st

MEN'S HOCKEY

University of North Dakota 3, St. Cloud State University 3 (OT)

Ethan AuCoin had 2 goals, and Barrett Hall had a goal for the Huskies.

PHOTO courtesy of Olivia Shaw/College of St. Benedict. PHOTO courtesy of Olivia Shaw/College of St. Benedict. loading...

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

College of St. Benedict 3, Hamline University 7

Ava Stinnett, Auroa Opsahl, and Shae Stinnett had goals for the Bennies.

University of St. Thomas 2, St. Cloud State University 5

Sofianna Sundelin led the Huskies with 2 goals.

JR HOCKEY

St. Cloud Norsemen 5, Minnesota Wilderness 2

The Norsemen got goals from Andrew Cumming, Kyle Miller, Wyatt Farrell, Same Crane, and Martins Klaucans.

Granite City Lumberjacks 4, Mason City Toros 5

T.J. Lepisto led the way for the Jacks with a hat-trick.

