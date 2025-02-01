St. Cloud Area College Sports Results, Friday, January 31st

St. Cloud Area College Sports Results, Friday, January 31st

PHOTO courtesy of St. Cloud State University.

MEN'S HOCKEY

University of North Dakota 3, St. Cloud State University 3 (OT)
Ethan AuCoin had 2 goals, and Barrett Hall had a goal for the Huskies.

PHOTO courtesy of Olivia Shaw/College of St. Benedict.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY

College of St. Benedict 3, Hamline University 7
Ava Stinnett, Auroa Opsahl, and Shae Stinnett had goals for the Bennies.

University of St. Thomas 2, St. Cloud State University 5
Sofianna Sundelin led the Huskies with 2 goals.

JR HOCKEY

St. Cloud Norsemen 5, Minnesota Wilderness 2
The Norsemen got goals from Andrew Cumming, Kyle Miller, Wyatt Farrell, Same Crane, and Martins Klaucans.

Granite City Lumberjacks 4, Mason City Toros 5
T.J. Lepisto led the way for the Jacks with a hat-trick.

Filed Under: College of St. Benedict sports scores, St. Cloud State University athletics, St. John's University sports scores
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, Sports, St. Cloud News

