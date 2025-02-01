St. Cloud Area College Sports Results, Friday, January 31st
MEN'S HOCKEY
University of North Dakota 3, St. Cloud State University 3 (OT)
Ethan AuCoin had 2 goals, and Barrett Hall had a goal for the Huskies.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
College of St. Benedict 3, Hamline University 7
Ava Stinnett, Auroa Opsahl, and Shae Stinnett had goals for the Bennies.
University of St. Thomas 2, St. Cloud State University 5
Sofianna Sundelin led the Huskies with 2 goals.
JR HOCKEY
St. Cloud Norsemen 5, Minnesota Wilderness 2
The Norsemen got goals from Andrew Cumming, Kyle Miller, Wyatt Farrell, Same Crane, and Martins Klaucans.
Granite City Lumberjacks 4, Mason City Toros 5
T.J. Lepisto led the way for the Jacks with a hat-trick.
