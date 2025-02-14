St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Friday, February 14th

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Augsburg University 3, College of St. Benedict 4 (OT)

Merrill Delich, Jorja Jusczak, Ava Stinnett, and Jena Timm scored for the Bennies.

University of Minnesota 4, St. Cloud State University 3

Sofianna Sundelin has 2 goals, and Emma Gentry scored 1 goal for the Huskies.

Get our free mobile app

MEN'S HOCKEY

Augsburg University 2, St. John's University 8

Jackson Bisson led the Johnnies with 2 goals. Connor Couet, Justin Thompson, Chris Kernan, Cam Boche, Parker Gnos, and Logan Lyke had a goal each.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

St. Cloud State University 55, Wayne State University 52

Rachel Kottke led SCSU with 17 points.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

St. Cloud State University 65, Wayne State University 53

Lucas Morgan had 15 points and Luke Winkel had 13 points to lead the Huskies.

JR HOCKEY

Minnesota Mallards 2, St. Cloud Norsemen 6

Sam Kartch and Tyler Wishart had 2 goals apiece and Bronson Hunt, Mason LeBel scored for St. Cloud.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

175 Years of Benton County History

Ghost Towns of Benton County