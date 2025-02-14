St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Friday, February 14th
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Augsburg University 3, College of St. Benedict 4 (OT)
Merrill Delich, Jorja Jusczak, Ava Stinnett, and Jena Timm scored for the Bennies.
University of Minnesota 4, St. Cloud State University 3
Sofianna Sundelin has 2 goals, and Emma Gentry scored 1 goal for the Huskies.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Augsburg University 2, St. John's University 8
Jackson Bisson led the Johnnies with 2 goals. Connor Couet, Justin Thompson, Chris Kernan, Cam Boche, Parker Gnos, and Logan Lyke had a goal each.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
St. Cloud State University 55, Wayne State University 52
Rachel Kottke led SCSU with 17 points.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
St. Cloud State University 65, Wayne State University 53
Lucas Morgan had 15 points and Luke Winkel had 13 points to lead the Huskies.
JR HOCKEY
Minnesota Mallards 2, St. Cloud Norsemen 6
Sam Kartch and Tyler Wishart had 2 goals apiece and Bronson Hunt, Mason LeBel scored for St. Cloud.
