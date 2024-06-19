SR-R Implementing Card Scanning System on Buses

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Families who utilize the bus system in the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district will have some new technology for the new school year.

Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says the district is implementing a bus card scanning system where the students will scan their cards when they get on the bus and again when they get off.

He says this will be especially helpful for tracking their youngest students.

These students are five and six years old and they are getting onto a bus and it can be very overwhelming for them and there is nothing more panicky for a superintendent, a principal, or a family if we've got a five or six year old and we don't know for sure where they are at. It is the hope wit these cards that we'll be able to track, monitor and know where the kids are at.

Bergstrom says the system will also know whether the student is on the correct bus.

He says both the district and parents will be able to know in real-time when the students scan their cards, and parents can also track where the bus is at its route.

He is asking families who plan to use the bussing system to sign up with the district by August 5th.

They expect about 1,800 students to ride the bus each day.

