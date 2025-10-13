Quick Thinking Farmer Averts Disaster With Burning Baler
SPRING HILL TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- No one was hurt when a baler caught on fire on Saturday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a report around 3:00 p.m. about a baler on fire at 27677 Highway 4 in Spring Hill Township, which is about a mile east of the City of Spring Hill. Once they arrived at the location, deputies found a New Holland baler on fire in the field. Authorities say they spoke with the owner, 58-year-old Randy Bertram of Paynesville. Bertram told them he noticed the baler began smoking in the field while he was baling corn stalks. Bretram says he then moved the baler to a safe location where he was able to plow the ground around it to prevent the fire from spreading. The Lake Henry Fire Department responded to put out the fire.
