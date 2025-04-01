Spring Carnival Ready To Launch At John Clark Elementary
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- Elementary kids can literally have a carnival of fun in Rockville on Saturday. The John Clark Elementary Parent Teacher Committee is hosting its second annual Spring Carnival from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The event will have games of all kinds like Spin the Wheel, PLINKO, Axe Throwing, Bingo, Ring Toss, and more. There will also be face painting, a bake sale, chili, roast beef sandwiches, and Culver's custard all for purchase. Entry is free and game tickets cost $1 each, 12 for $10 and 25 for $20.
John Clark Elementary Principal Mary Holberg says all proceeds directly benefit student activities at John Clark like field trip admission and transportation costs. All kids are welcome but games are geared towards kids kindergarten through 5th grade.
